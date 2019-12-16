VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) OSTOCHNY SPACEPORT, Russia, December 16 (Sputnik) - The chief of Russian space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Monday that the creation of Russia's united state space program would begin in 2020.

"Next year, we will move on to creating the united state [space] program," Rogozin told reporters at a press conference at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East.

The Roscosmos chief added that the new state program would be designed to unite several Federal programs that determine the development of infrastructure, rockets and satellites, but are not linked to each other in terms of funding and timing, which "creates chaos in action.

"

Earlier this fall, Rogozin announced plans for such a program and said that it would be similar to the state weapons program, which has also been approved for a 10-year term, yet not in parallel, but in overlapping periods, so that the transition into the projects is smooth.