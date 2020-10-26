UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rosatom Develops Tritium-Based Power Supply Source For Spacecraft - Scientist

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

Russia's Rosatom Develops Tritium-Based Power Supply Source for Spacecraft - Scientist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Specialists from A. A. Bochvar High-Technology Scientific Research Institute for Inorganic Materials (VNIINM), an arm of the Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom's TVEL fuel company, have developed prototypes of import-substituting power supply sources for space and aviation based on radioactive tritium isotope, Alexander Anikin, the head of the VNIINM's research department, said on Monday.

"The VNIINM has created tritium-based beta radiation sources. The productivity of most stages of the technological process makes it possible to manufacture them on a semi-industrial scale. An experimental batch, which passed all tests, has been released," Anikin said, as cited by Strana Rosatom, the agency's main newspaper.

The specialist pointed out that there were no analogues of the newly-developed power source in the Russian market, noting however that the best known foreign competitor is CityLabs, a US company that produces tritium-based power supply sources.

In 2017, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos held a tender for the development of a compact uninterrupted power supply source based on tritium isotope for regular power supply of autonomous microelectromechanical and microelectronic systems of spacecraft in a bid to replace imported power sources with Russian ones. The Aviation Electronics and Communication Systems company won the bid and include the Bochvar research institute in a range of organizations involved in the power source's development.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Company 2017 Market All From Best Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to focus on challe ..

21 minutes ago

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates virtual edition of W ..

51 minutes ago

Lawyers’ campaigns get momentum as PBC elections ..

58 minutes ago

SEHA increases accessibility of seasonal influenza ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Helping Hand’ initiative implements variou ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.