Russia's state-owned nuclear company, Rosatom, and the Atomic Energy Commission of Syria on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Russia's state-owned nuclear company, Rosatom, and the Atomic Energy Commission of Syria on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"The Director General of #Rosatom Mr. Alexey Likhachev and the Head of #Atomic Energy Commission of #Syria Mr.

Ibrahim Othman signed MOU on cooperation in non- power applications of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes," Ulyanov tweeted amid the 65th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Apart from generating power, nuclear technologies are used in various areas, such as medicine, agriculture and manufacturing. They are used for insect control, food irradiation and medical diagnostics, as well as the study of water resources and the environment.

The IAEA conference is running from this Monday to Friday in Vienna.