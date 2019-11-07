UrduPoint.com
Russia's Roscosmos Announces New Center For Exploration Of Solar System's Planets

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Central Research Institute for Machine Building (TsNIIMash), which spearheads the research infrastructure of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, has created a Center for developing research and exploration programs of the planets and bodies of the Solar System, Roscosmos said on Thursday.

"A new organization structure of the TsNIIMash JSC has been adopted," Roscosmos said in a statement.

According to the statement, the newly formed units will include a Center for developing research and exploration programs of the planets and celestial bodies, a Center for metrological support of the rockets and space industry, a multifunctional satellite system Sphera, an engineering center for reusable rocket and space systems, a Center for information technologies, a Center for program and project management, and a Center for information and analysis of secure space activity in near-Earth space.

TsNIIMash is Roscosmos' leading enterprise for the research, design and manufacturing in rocket and science technology and has been engaged in the development of practically all vehicles, launch vehicles, manned and unmanned spacecraft.

In February, TsNIIMash announced plans for the construction of the first Russian lunar base in 2034.

