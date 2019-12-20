UrduPoint.com
Russia's Roscosmos Approves Preliminary Design Of Super Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicle- Rogozin

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:07 PM

Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos has approved a preliminary design of a super heavy-lift launch vehicle, and also appointed the head of the project, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos has approved a preliminary design of a super heavy-lift launch vehicle, and also appointed the head of the project, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

Earlier in December, sources in the Russian space industry told Sputnik that Roscosmos was working on the Yenisei super heavy-lift launch vehicle and its Don version with better carrying capacity. Such rockets will be used to launch to the Moon the Orel transport spacecraft, with a lunar descent-ascent module, and parts of a lunar base.

"Last week, we approved a preliminary design of a super heavy-lift launch vehicle ... Roscosmos has decided on the manager of the super heavy-lift launch vehicle project, it will be my deputy, Alexander Lopatin," Rogozin said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on developing a super heavy-lift launch vehicle in early 2018. The vehicle's first launch is planned for 2028.

