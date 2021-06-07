MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin expressed the belief on Monday that the United States could hit Roscosmos with new sanctions already this year.

"The bans that I mentioned do not apply to launches that are carried out before December 31, 2022, which means the bans will be introduced on January 1, 2023.

However, we have information that the package of the restrictions that are currently under consideration envisions the possibility of speeding up the introduction of these restrictions, which means they can be introduced this year," Rogozin told Russia's lower chamber lawmakers.