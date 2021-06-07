UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Roscosmos Chief Believes US Can Introduce New Sanctions Later In 2021

Daniyal Sohail 31 seconds ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:20 PM

Russia's Roscosmos Chief Believes US Can Introduce New Sanctions Later in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin expressed the belief on Monday that the United States could hit Roscosmos with new sanctions already this year.

"The bans that I mentioned do not apply to launches that are carried out before December 31, 2022, which means the bans will be introduced on January 1, 2023.

However, we have information that the package of the restrictions that are currently under consideration envisions the possibility of speeding up the introduction of these restrictions, which means they can be introduced this year," Rogozin told Russia's lower chamber lawmakers.

Related Topics

Russia United States Chamber January December

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

33 minutes ago

Final exams for grades 4-12 to begin tomorrow

36 minutes ago

'Would love to take wickets of Kohli, Morgan and B ..

1 hour ago

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.21 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

S&amp;P assigns ‘AA-’ issuer rating to Emirate ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.