Russia's Roscosmos Concerned Over Parachute Failure On Elon Musk's Spacecraft - Source

Daniyal Sohail 8 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:08 PM

The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos will ask NASA why one of the SpaceX Crew Dragon parachutes failed before making a decision on a potential flight of a Russian cosmonaut on this spacecraft, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik on Tuesday

When the Crew Dragon spacecraft brought four astronauts who completed their International Space Station mission back to Earth, one of the parachutes opened with a delay.

"Roscosmos will file a request to NASA regarding this situation. This is important for making a decision on cross flights," the source said.

Russia and the United States are negotiating mutual cross flights on each other's spaceships. The first Russian cosmonaut could fly on a Crew Dragon spacecraft late next year.

