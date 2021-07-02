MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos managed to fix the problem that caused failures during Progress cargo spacecraft docking with the International Space Station (ISS), a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik on Friday.

"Today's successful docking of Progress MS-17 with the ISS shows that the choice of technology for modifying the nose fairing for cargo launches was correct," the source said.

Experts from Roscosmos' head scientific institute TsNIIMash and the Progress Rocket and Space Center quickly upgraded the existing stock of fairings and developed a fundamentally new fairing for Progress launches, the source explained.