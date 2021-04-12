MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos has lost several potential contracts for launching foreign satellites due to Washington's sanctions, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik on Monday.

"I am aware of several similar situations when the customers would like to use our rockets but were forced to refuse because of the mean US sanctions.

This happens if the spacecraft has some components made in USA," Rogozin explained.

Last year, the US slapped sanctions on Russia's Progress Rocket Space Center that produces Soyuz spacecraft, and on Roscosmos's chief scientific institute. Apart from that, several years ago the Pentagon imposed a ban on the use of Russian space equipment for launching satellites that are planned to be used to provide services to the US military. The ban will take effect on December 31, 2022.