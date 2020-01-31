Russia's space agency Roscosmos, which runs the engineering firm behind the design of the heavy-lift Angara rocket, may ink a deal to supply it to the military after a test launch scheduled to be held later this year, a space industry source told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Russia's space agency Roscosmos, which runs the engineering firm behind the design of the heavy-lift Angara rocket, may ink a deal to supply it to the military after a test launch scheduled to be held later this year, a space industry source told Sputnik on Friday.

"The state corporation plans to sign a contract with the Defense Ministry to supply it with Angara-A5 launch vehicles to be used in regular launches after their flight tests resume," the source said.

The rocket will be handed over to the military for the test launch from the Plesetsk spaceport in northwestern Russia by the end of the first quarter of this year, they added.

The test was initially expected to follow the rocket's maiden launch in 2014 but the government's decision to shift Angara production from the Khrunichev Space Center's Moscow factory to a subsidiary near Omsk pushed the second launch back by years.