Russia's Roscosmos Not Inviting Foreign Experts To Study Nauka Module Incident - Source

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:21 PM

The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos will not invite foreign experts to join the effort of the recently established commission to investigate causes of unscheduled activation of engines of Russia's Nauka multipurpose laboratory module, it will only share conclusions, a source in the rocket and space sphere told Sputnik on Wednesday

Nauka docked to the International Space Station on July 29. Three hours after the docking, its engines spontaneously activated, which led to a 45-degree turn of the station. Earlier in the day, Roscosmos Executive Director for Piloted Spaceflights Sergey Krikalev announced that a special commission was formed to establish incident causes.

"The creation of joint commission with NASA is out of question. However, if necessary, the commission will share its conclusions with international partners to a certain extent," the source said.

"This is a intradepartmental commission headed by quality department director Viktor Chaporgin. Experts were tasked with analyzing the reasons behind equipment failures during the flight and module docking to the station," the source added.

The commission has no deadlines, according to the source. Following its probe, approach to the operation of key telemetry information systems and on-board computers will be updated, and new recommendations for testing will be presented.

