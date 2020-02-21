UrduPoint.com
Russia's Roscosmos Plans To Build All Future Satellites On Universal Platforms - Rogozin

Daniyal Sohail 34 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:20 PM

Russia's Roscosmos Plans to Build All Future Satellites on Universal Platforms - Rogozin

Russia's state space agency Roscosmos will select the best domestic universal satellite platforms and build future satellites only on them, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russia's state space agency Roscosmos will select the best domestic universal satellite platforms and build future satellites only on them, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

"This year, we plan to select universal satellite platforms ...

[We will] choose the best and the most optimal solution on these platforms and start replicating them," Rogozin said at the Aviation and Space Insurance in Russia conference, adding that the selection process would take up to three months.

The Roscosmos chief also stated that the agency would not close one of Baikonur spaceport's launch pads for Proton carrier rocket launches in 2020, as was previously planned. According to Rogozin, the launch pad will operate until 2022-2024.

