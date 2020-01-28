UrduPoint.com
Russia's Roscosmos Plans To Launch Nuclear Space Tug Into Orbit In 2030 - Official

Daniyal Sohail 12 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 02:08 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos plans to launch into orbit the new space tug with a nuclear propulsion system in 2030, according to a presentation by Roscosmos First Deputy Director General Yury Urlichich, which he presented on Tuesday at a scientific conference.

After that, batch production is expected to start, paving way for the commercial usage of the space tug.

The nuclear tug, designed for transferring cargo in deep space, has no analogues in the world. A technical complex for preparing satellites equipped with a nuclear tug is expected to be put into service at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East in 2030.

