MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Russian space corporation Roscosmos intends to spend about 150 million rubles ($2.3 million ) on a concept for the Sphere global satellite constellation, which, among other things, would explain the importance of the project, according to the company 's documents published on the public procurement website.

The documents showed that the concept would "explain that it is possible to create and determine achievable technical characteristics" of the constellation.

Some 640 satellites may be built and deployed to create the optimal orbital grouping for earth remote sensing, communications and navigation. The very first Sphere satellites are expected to be launched into orbit by 2022, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said in June 2018.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed the idea to launch a special program to finance the project.