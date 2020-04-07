UrduPoint.com
Russia's Roscosmos Qualifies As Aggressive Trump's Order On Space Resources Exploitation

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:20 AM

Russia's Roscosmos Qualifies as Aggressive Trump's Order on Space Resources Exploitation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Washington's aggressive plans to arrogate the right for space resources exploitation hinder global cooperation, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos deputy CEO for international cooperation said on Tuesday.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order reaffirming US individuals and corporations' right to engage in outer space resources exploitation, recovery and use.

He also ordered negotiating agreements on space resources use with foreign countries.

"Attempts to expropriate outer space and aggressive plans to, in fact, usurp territories of other planets are unlikely to set countries at fruitful cooperation," Sergey Savelyev said, as quoted by Roscosmos.

"There have been examples in history of countries deciding to seize territories in its interests, and everyone remembers the results," Savelyev added.

