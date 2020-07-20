Russian State Space Agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Monday that some problems were detected at a launching pad of the Baikonur spaceport during the installation of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier with Progress MS-15 cargo spacecraft, noting that the problems would be solved soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russian State Space Agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Monday that some problems were detected at a launching pad of the Baikonur spaceport during the installation of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier with Progress MS-15 cargo spacecraft, noting that the problems would be solved soon.

"Roscosmos experts have detected some observations related to the work of a unit of the launching pad. The problem will be solved soon. Works are conducted as scheduled," Roscosmos told Sputnik.

Currently, final preparations are underway for the launch of the Progress MS-15 cargo spacecraft atop Soyuz-2.1a. The launch is scheduled for Thursday.