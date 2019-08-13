MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos has completed the first step in the development of a space cargo transporter that uses a nuclear-powered propulsion system, according to the corporate annual report for Year 2018.

The unique spacecraft is being developed to transport cargoes in deep space, including in missions to build bases on other planets.

"Within the framework of the state program Space Activities of Russia for 2013-2020, the implementation of the innovative project the Creation of a transport and energy module [TEM] based on a megawatt-class nuclear power propulsion system has been completed," the report says.

As a result of the project, "the design documentation has been prepared, a number of components of the ground-based prototype of the spacecraft have been manufactured and tested."