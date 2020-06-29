UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

Russia's Roscosmos Reveals Cost of Angara Heavy-Lift Rocket for Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The production cost of each of Russia's new Angara-A5 heavy-lift rockets, manufactured for the Defense Ministry under a contract on test flights, is below 5 billion rubles ($71.6 million), the State Space Corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, financial reports of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center revealed that the cost stands at 7 billion rubles and will be reduced to 4 billion rubles when the production is transferred to Omsk.

"The contract for several rockets of this type was signed, as part of the research and development work, at a price below 5 billion rubles for one rocket. This is significantly lower than the starting price that some media outlets refer to," a Roscosmos representative said.

The high cost of the Angara-A5 rocket is explained by the fact that the assembly is performed in two cities, Moscow and Omsk, and is also due to the one-off production, the representative of the space corporation added.

