UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Roscosmos Says Ready To Discuss Moon Exploration With National Aeronautics And Space Administration (NASA)

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:35 PM

Russia's Roscosmos Says Ready to Discuss Moon Exploration With National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

Russia's Roscosmos space corporation on Saturday expressed readiness to negotiate Moon exploration initiatives with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), as such talks could boost cooperation between the two countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Russia's Roscosmos space corporation on Saturday expressed readiness to negotiate Moon exploration initiatives with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), as such talks could boost cooperation between the two countries.

NASA Acting Associate Administrator Mike Gold told reporters on Friday that the US government hoped that Russia would support the new proposed bilateral Artemis Accords for economic development of space between the Earth and the Moon.

"Ambitious projects connected with exploration of Moon could become a significant factor of cooperation between the two countries in the troubled times," Deputy Director General for International Cooperation Sergei Savelyev said in a statement shared with Sputnik.

Related Topics

Russia Gold Government

Recent Stories

Extension in Mobile DeviceBlocking Deadline during ..

8 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association appreci ..

5 minutes ago

13,000 wheat bags recovered in muzaffargarh

5 minutes ago

Roscosmos Says National Aeronautics and Space Adm ..

9 minutes ago

Students studying in govt schools demand issuance ..

9 minutes ago

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) coronavirus test posi ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.