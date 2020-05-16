Russia's Roscosmos space corporation on Saturday expressed readiness to negotiate Moon exploration initiatives with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), as such talks could boost cooperation between the two countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Russia's Roscosmos space corporation on Saturday expressed readiness to negotiate Moon exploration initiatives with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), as such talks could boost cooperation between the two countries.

NASA Acting Associate Administrator Mike Gold told reporters on Friday that the US government hoped that Russia would support the new proposed bilateral Artemis Accords for economic development of space between the Earth and the Moon.

"Ambitious projects connected with exploration of Moon could become a significant factor of cooperation between the two countries in the troubled times," Deputy Director General for International Cooperation Sergei Savelyev said in a statement shared with Sputnik.