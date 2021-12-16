UrduPoint.com

Russia's Roscosmos Tasks RSC Energia To Ramp Up Spacecrafts' Production For Space Tourism

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 05:36 PM

Russia's Roscosmos Tasks RSC Energia to Ramp Up Spacecrafts' Production for Space Tourism

The head of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, has tasked Russian spacecraft manufacturer RSC Energia to plan for supplying up to four manned spacecrafts Soyuz MS per year for development of space tourism, Roscosmos announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The head of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, has tasked Russian spacecraft manufacturer RSC Energia to plan for supplying up to four manned spacecrafts Soyuz MS per year for development of space tourism, Roscosmos announced on Thursday.

"I am instructing RSC Energia to submit to Roscosmos a concrete action plan to increase production capacity in order to build up to four crewed spacecraft per year," Rogozin said.�

He added that since the United States began launching manned spacecrafts, Russia is no longer bound to deliver foreign astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) and can send teams with up to three Russian cosmonauts to the station.

He also noted that space tourism could bring money to help develop the space sector.

In recent years, RSC Energia has been producing four Soyuz MS spacecrafts per year, two for needs of Russia and two for delivering foreign astronauts to the ISS under international contracts. Moreover, the statement noted that Russia is the pathfinder in the sphere of space tourism and has sent nine tourists to the orbit in the last 20 years.

Related Topics

Russia United States Money

Recent Stories

Shabbar Zaidi believes country has gone bankrupt

Shabbar Zaidi believes country has gone bankrupt

2 minutes ago
 French government unveils new anti-hooliganism mea ..

French government unveils new anti-hooliganism measures

2 minutes ago
 Gas leakage claims two lives in Mansehra

Gas leakage claims two lives in Mansehra

2 minutes ago
 Large industry grows 3.56% in 4 months

Large industry grows 3.56% in 4 months

4 minutes ago
 Academia urged to play role in creating awareness ..

Academia urged to play role in creating awareness on drug prevention

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan to face West Indies in 3rd T20I match tod ..

Pakistan to face West Indies in 3rd T20I match today

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.