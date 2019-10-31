UrduPoint.com
Russia's Roscosmos To Establish New Space Program For 2021-2030 - Director General

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 02:09 PM

The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos will establish a new state program of space activities for the period from 2021 to 2030, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos will establish a new state program of space activities for the period from 2021 to 2030, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

"We are preparing an integrated state program of Russia's space activities, covering the period from 2021 to 2030, and all the existing programs will become its subprograms," Rogozin said at a meeting at the Russian academy of Cosmonautics .

The program will include Federal programs on GLONASS navigation system development, super-heavy rocket creation and spaceports development, as well as the federal space program.

