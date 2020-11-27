MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos says it will remove Andrey Okhlopkov, who heads of one of its subsidiaries, the Center for Operation of Space Ground-Based Infrastructure (TsENKI), on Friday, according to the directive sent to TsENKI board of directors by the corporation, a copy of which was obtained by Sputnik.

The decision comes hard on the heels of a series of arrests of the center's high-ranking officials, including the chief engineer, Vladimir Zhuk, and Roman Bobkov, the director of the Vostochny cosmodrome.

"On the agenda issue 'on premature termination of authority of the chief executive (director general) of JSC TsENKI' vote 'Yes' for the following wording of the decision: to prematurely terminate authority of the chief executive (director general) Okhlopkov Andrei Vasilyevich on November 27,2020.

To terminate the labor contract with Okhlopkov Andrei Vasilyevich on November 27,2020 (the last workday)," the directive reads.

The instruction adds that the outgoing director general will not be receiving any severance compensation, citing various shortcomings in Okhlopkov's work, including failure to meet deadlines and failing to finish the construction of the launching site for the Soyuz-2 rocket as well as the technical area and water-intake facility of the Vostochny cosmodrome.

Okhlopkov was put in charge of TsENKI in 2018. Prior to that, he was in charge of construction and creation of Vostochny's infrastructure at the center.