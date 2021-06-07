UrduPoint.com
Russia's Roscosmos Unable To Launch Some Satellites Due To Sanctions On Microelectronics

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos is unable to launch several satellites because of the sanctions on microelectronics export to Russia, Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday.

"When people say Roscosmos has launched fewer spaceship than America, I tell them: we have plenty of rockets but nothing to put into orbit.

As we have spaceship that are practically assembled, but some of them just lack specific micro-schemes that we cannot purchase because of the sanctions," Rogozin told Russia's lower house lawmakers.

Roscosmos is making effort to independently produce microelectronics, the corporation chief added.

"In the past three years, we increased the production of microelectronics for space purposes by 2.5 times," Rogozin specified.

