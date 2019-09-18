The cost of a new reusable Russian carrier rocket with an engine running on methane will be about 900 million rubles (about $14 million), according to a Roscosmos presentation posted on its website on Wdnesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The cost of a new reusable Russian carrier rocket with an engine running on methane will be about 900 million rubles (about $14 million ), according to a Roscosmos presentation posted on its website on Wdnesday.

According to a presentation slide, the cost of the new launch vehicle is a third less than the cost of a Soyuz-2.1b rocket (1.

28 billion rubles). The slide also shows that the cost of launching a new rocket will be 10 percent cheaper than that of the Soyuz-2.1b - $40.5 against $45 million.

The new rocket will be able to launch 9 metric tons of payload from the Vostochny Cosmodrome to a low Earth orbit, and 2.2 metric tons to a geo-transitional orbit, while the Soyuz-2.1b launches 8.2 and 2 tonnes, respectively.