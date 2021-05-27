UrduPoint.com
Russia's Roskomnadzor Says To Slow Down Google Traffic If Threats Outweigh Benefits

Daniyal Sohail 15 seconds ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor does not yet see the need to apply more serious measures to Google services than fines, but if the threats from this platform exceed its benefits, a more radical approach is also possible, Roskomnadzor chief Andrey Lipov said.

Earlier, Roskomnadzor threatened to slow down traffic for Google services due to insufficient removal of materials with prohibited information. The agency it sent more than 26,000 notifications to the Google administration about the need to delete such data.

According to Roskomnadzor, about 5,000 prohibited materials have not been removed on YouTube, of which 3,500 are with calls for extremism.

"There must be a balance in everything. If the threats that will come from a particular social network exceed the benefits of this social network, then more radical measures will be applied to it. Today we believe that there are enough fines for now," Lipov told reporters when asked about the conditions for the implementation of the agency's pledge to slow down the traffic of Google services.

