Russia's Roskomnadzor Says YouTube Must Refrain From Promoting Unauthorized Rallies

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Sunday it had sent a letter to Google, saying that YouTube, owned by Google, must refrain from publicizing unauthorized mass events.

The letter was sent by Roskomnadzor amid a wave of protests in Moscow, which have been raging since mid-summer. The rallies were organized by opposition figures who were denied registration for the elections to the Moscow city council, scheduled for September 8. The city authorities insist that the registration was denied due to the candidates' failure to comply with the set procedures, while the opposition candidates view that as an infringement on democratic elections.

"A number of structures, which have YouTube channels, are purchasing YouTube tools (such as push notifications) in order to disseminate information about unauthorized (illegal) mass events, including those aimed at undermining Federal and regional elections," Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

According to the watchdog, such push notifications are also received by YouTube users who are not subscribers of the YouTube channels of the mentioned structures.

"If Google does not react, the Russian Federation will consider that as interference in the country's sovereign affairs as well as hindering and hostile pressure on democratic elections in Russia, and has right to an adequate reaction," the statement added.

The Russian legislation makes organizers of rallies get permits from local authorities. If such a permit is not given, a rally is viewed as illegal.

