MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec is planning to develop pocket-sized unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) using the experience of the special military operation in Ukraine, the company said on Friday.

"The special operation has indicated the importance of not only large and medium-sized UAVs, but also light-sized drones ... Such UAVs are almost invisible, they are pocketable, providing for fire adjustment, monitoring and receiving intelligence data on a real time basis, significantly increasing the efficiency of military units. Rostec is carefully studying the existing experience and is ready to consider the possibility of creating mini-drones that meet the requirements of the armed forces," a Rostec spokesman told reporters.

Rostec is expected to present a new AYYA secure smartphone based on two operating systems, Android and domestic Aurora, later in 2022. The new AYYA model will be equipped with additional services to protect personal data on the internet. The device will be of particular interest to corporate users who care about information security. Manufacturers also note that AYYA can compete with other smartphones that were disconnected from the constant updating of the operating system due to anti-Russian sanctions.