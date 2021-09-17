MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Russia Today (RT) broadcaster has appealed to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office and media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, with a request to take action against Facebook censorship.

"After the unjustified blocking of the RT Redfish account on Instagram, which had almost 420,000 subscribers, none of the users of this social network can access the project's posts. We ask that Facebook's actions are recognized as violating the fundamental rights and freedoms of Russian citizens and measures are taken against censorship carried out by the company," RT said on Telegram on Friday.

RT noted that the recent incident with Redfish, a subsidiary of RT's global multimedia agency Ruptly, is not the first. In spring, Facebook deleted the project's page for posting archive photos commemorating the Holocaust and the defeat of the Fascist regime in Italy, deemed by the social media giant to be a violation of its community standards.

It was later restored at Roskomnadzor's request. Facebook issued an apology and said the page was restricted by mistake by automated tools.