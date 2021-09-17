UrduPoint.com

Russia's RT Appeals To Prosecutor's Office, Media Watchdog Over Facebook Censorship

Daniyal Sohail 11 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Russia's RT Appeals to Prosecutor's Office, Media Watchdog Over Facebook Censorship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Russia Today (RT) broadcaster has appealed to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office and media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, with a request to take action against Facebook censorship.

"After the unjustified blocking of the RT Redfish account on Instagram, which had almost 420,000 subscribers, none of the users of this social network can access the project's posts. We ask that Facebook's actions are recognized as violating the fundamental rights and freedoms of Russian citizens and measures are taken against censorship carried out by the company," RT said on Telegram on Friday.

RT noted that the recent incident with Redfish, a subsidiary of RT's global multimedia agency Ruptly, is not the first. In spring, Facebook deleted the project's page for posting archive photos commemorating the Holocaust and the defeat of the Fascist regime in Italy, deemed by the social media giant to be a violation of its community standards.

It was later restored at Roskomnadzor's request. Facebook issued an apology and said the page was restricted by mistake by automated tools.

Related Topics

Russia Social Media Facebook Company Italy Media Instagram

Recent Stories

PM urges SCO countries to recognize reality in Afg ..

PM urges SCO countries to recognize reality in Afghanistan

19 minutes ago
 ‘New Zealand will hear us at ICC,’ Ramiz Raja ..

‘New Zealand will hear us at ICC,’ Ramiz Raja reacts after Kiwish cancelled ..

24 minutes ago
 ECB to decide Pakistan’s tour within next 24 to ..

ECB to decide Pakistan’s tour within next 24 to 48 hours: Reports

49 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an onli ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an online global dialogue on prominen ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts on Saudi Arabia

56 minutes ago
 PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Founda ..

PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation: Agreement Signed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.