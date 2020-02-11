Russia's Radio Technical and Information Systems (RTI) has created a demonstration model of a dual-band scanner for covertly detecting dangerous objects and prohibited substances in airports, according to the statement of the holding

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Russia's Radio Technical and Information Systems (RTI) has created a demonstration model of a dual-band scanner for covertly detecting dangerous objects and prohibited substances in airports, according to the statement of the holding.

The scanner, designed by RTI's Scientific and Research Institute for Long-Distance Radio Communications, will be presented at the International Forum of Security and Safety Technologies, which Moscow is hosting from Tuesday to Thursday.

"The installation of modern screening systems, based on new frequency band, will maximally reduce the risk of terror attacks. It will also increase the ability of customs, border and security forces to curb illegal trafficking into Russia," RTI Deputy CEO for Intelligence Information Systems Kirill Makarov said, as quoted in the statement.

The new scanner is capable of reliably detecting weapons, drugs and explosives. Due to the use of the double-frequency radiation, the scanner will detect and distinguish the potentially dangerous objects using an element of artificial intelligence.

The technology enables accurately establishing the coordinates of the potentially dangerous objects and their radio images even under the clothes. According to the RTI, the screening process will be non-ionizing, in contrast to the currently used X-ray screening systems.