MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russia's Sea Launch floating cosmodrome may be permanently deployed to a site near the Russky Bridge in Vladivostok, while launches can be conducted near the Kuril Islands, Aleksander Ivanov, a member of the board of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission in charge of the rocket and space industry, told Sputnik.

"S7 Space company offered the opportunity to consider five or six bays in the Far East, where the facility can be installed on a permanent basis. One of the main options is the Uliss bay near the bridge to Russky Island," Ivanov said.

According to Ivanov, the locations for launches have already been chosen.

"One of the locations is near the Kuril Islands since it is not necessary to relocate the facility to the equator when launching into sun-synchronous or polar orbits," he added.

The Sea Launch project was created in 1995 and designed for launches of Zenit rockets from the equatorial Pacific. In 2014, after the start of the crisis in Ukraine, where Zenit rockets were being produced, the operation of the facility was suspended due to Kiev's refusal to deliver the launch vehicles to the Russian side. A total of 36 launches were conducted using this platform by that time.

In 2016, Sea Launch was acquired by Russia's S7 group of companies for $150 million. In 2020, the facility was relocated from the United States to Russia.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said in August that Sea Launch may resume operations in 2023-2024.