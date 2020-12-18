UrduPoint.com
Russia's Soyuz-2 Rocket With 36 UK Satellites OneWeb Launched From Vostochny Spaceport

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 36 satellites of UK communications company OneWeb was launched on Friday from the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East, the only launch from Vostocnhy in 2020 was broadcast on the website of State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

The Soyuz-2.

1b rocket with Fregat booster and 36 satellites was launched at 15:26 Moscow time (12:27 GMT). At 15:35 Moscow time, the upper stage separated from the third stage of the rocket.

According to Roscosmos, this is the first absolutely commercial launch from Vostochny.

This was the 16th launch of a Russian rocket in 2020. One more launch from the Kourou spaceport in in French Guiana is expected later in December.

