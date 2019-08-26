Russia's Soyuz-2.1a vehicle, which will launch a Soyuz rocket with astronauts on board for the first time in March 2020, has been improved, to prevent the repetition of the failed launch of Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft in October 2018, Scientific and Production Association of Automatics, named after academician N.A. Semikhatov (NPOA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Russia's Soyuz-2.1a vehicle, which will launch a Soyuz rocket with astronauts on board for the first time in March 2020, has been improved, to prevent the repetition of the failed launch of Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft in October 2018, Scientific and Production Association of Automatics, named after academician N.A. Semikhatov (NPOA), which a subsidiary of State Space Corporation Roscosmos, said in a statement on Monday.

The last launch of a Soyuz-FG rocket with a Ukrainian control system is scheduled for September 25. After that, all launches of manned Soyuz rockets will be carried out by the Soyuz-2.1a carrier with a Russian control system.

"To ensure successful launch of useful load and astronauts by the Soyuz-2.1a carrier, developers of the NPOA have added several new functions to the control system. One of them is separate deactivation of the third stage's engine. NPOA engineers have also created duplicating commands for separating side blocs of the first stage, to ensure astronauts' safety," NPOA said.

In October 2018, an accident occurred minutes after the liftoff of a Soyuz-FG launch vehicle carrying the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft with two new members of the International Space Station crew on board. An emergency escape capsule allowed the crew to return to Earth safely.