MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia launched on Friday a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a military satellite from the Plesetsk spaceport in the country's north, the Defense Ministry said.

"At 10.31 a.m. Moscow time [07:30 GMT], the Russian Aerospace Forces ... launched successfully a Soyuz-2.

1b medium-lift carrier rocket, carrying a satellite in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry, from the fourth launchpad of the 43th platform of the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk region," the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

All the pre-starting operations and the launch itself were conducted normally.

This is the third launch of a Soyuz-2 carrier from Plesetsk in 2020.