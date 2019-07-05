MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russia's Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying Russia's Meteor-M 2.2 meteorological satellite and 32 small satellites was launched on Friday from Vostochny spaceport, with the process being broadcast on the website of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

This was the first launch conducted from Vostochny in 2019.

Fregat upper stage with the satellites will separate from the carrier 10 minutes after the launch. It will then place the satellites onto three different orbits.

Exactly one hour after the launch, the Meteor-M satellite will be installed into an orbit with an average height of 832 kilometers (517 miles). Then, during another two hours, Fregat will launch small satellites into two orbits, with an average height of around 580 kilometers and 530-540 kilometers respectively.