Russia's Soyuz-2.1b With Military Satellite Lifts Off From Plesetsk Spaceport - Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 01:57 PM

Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a military satellite has lifted off successfully from Plesetsk spaceport, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a military satellite has lifted off successfully from Plesetsk spaceport, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Soyuz-2.1b medium-lift launch vehicle carrying a satellite [created] in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry was launched successfully at 10.

46 a.m. Moscow time [07:46 GMT] from the launchpad 4 of platform 43 of the state test cosmodrome Plesetsk by the combat unit of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From Technology

