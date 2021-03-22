MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Fregat upper stage with 38 satellites belonging to 18 countries separated from the third stage of Russia's Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket that took off from the Baikonur spaceport earlier on Monday, according to a broadcast by the Russian State Space Center Roscosmos.

"Separation from the third stage of the launch vehicle has taken place," it was announced.

The launch was planned for Saturday but then postponed for two days following an order of a special commission. According to Sputnik's sources in the rocket and space industry, the launch was postponed due to a voltage surge in the power supply system of the launch complex, and the subsequent need to conduct an additional check.

To enter a closed orbit, upper stage engines must be switched off. For this purpose, Fregat will perform two launches of the service propulsion system and will deliver South Korea's CAS500-1 observation satellite to the target orbit located around 500 kilometers (310 miles) above the Earth's surface. Separation is expected at 10.10 a.m. Moscow time (07:10 GMT), which will be followed by separation of four Japanese GRUS satellites between 11.35 and 11.37 a.m. Moscow time.

The remaining 33 satellites are expected to be separated between 13.13 p.m. and 13.53 p.m. Moscow time.