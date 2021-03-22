UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Soyuz Carrier Placed 38 Satellites In Sub-Orbital Flight Trajectory

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:30 AM

Russia's Soyuz Carrier Placed 38 Satellites in Sub-Orbital Flight Trajectory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Fregat upper stage with 38 satellites belonging to 18 countries separated from the third stage of Russia's Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket that took off from the Baikonur spaceport earlier on Monday, according to a broadcast by the Russian State Space Center Roscosmos.

"Separation from the third stage of the launch vehicle has taken place," it was announced.

The launch was planned for Saturday but then postponed for two days following an order of a special commission. According to Sputnik's sources in the rocket and space industry, the launch was postponed due to a voltage surge in the power supply system of the launch complex, and the subsequent need to conduct an additional check.

To enter a closed orbit, upper stage engines must be switched off. For this purpose, Fregat will perform two launches of the service propulsion system and will deliver South Korea's  CAS500-1 observation satellite to the target orbit located around 500 kilometers (310 miles) above the Earth's surface. Separation is expected at 10.10 a.m. Moscow time (07:10 GMT), which will be followed by separation of four Japanese GRUS satellites between 11.35 and 11.37 a.m. Moscow time.

The remaining 33 satellites are expected to be separated between 13.13 p.m. and 13.53 p.m. Moscow time.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vehicle South Korea From Industry Satellites P

Recent Stories

The 50th Year: Ambassadors highlight leading devel ..

1 minute ago

Overreach puts Pakistanâ€™s democratic future at s ..

5 minutes ago

LHC suspends trial courtâ€™s order against Pakista ..

9 minutes ago

IG Islamabad decides to activate Conciliatory Comm ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and international cycling fed ..

19 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Receives Phone Call from Sri ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.