UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Soyuz Carrier Rocket To Launch French Military Satellite On December 28 - Source

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:10 AM

Russia's Soyuz Carrier Rocket to Launch French Military Satellite on December 28 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) A Russian Soyuz carrier rocket will launch the French military reconnaissance satellite CSO-2 from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana on December 28, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

"The launch of the Soyuz-ST-A rocket with the Fregat-M booster and the CSO-2 satellite from Kourou is scheduled for December 28," the source said. 

Related Topics

Russia Kourou December From Industry

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of S ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan inquires after Shujaat H ..

6 hours ago

November 6,1947 remains as a blot on humanity: Pre ..

6 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff thanks mountaineer Vanessa O'B ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister takes strict notice of top vacant p ..

6 hours ago

NCOC issues new guidelines to curb second wave of ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.