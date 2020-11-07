- Home
Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) A Russian Soyuz carrier rocket will launch the French military reconnaissance satellite CSO-2 from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana on December 28, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.
"The launch of the Soyuz-ST-A rocket with the Fregat-M booster and the CSO-2 satellite from Kourou is scheduled for December 28," the source said.