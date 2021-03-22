MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russia's Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, which changed its color scheme from the traditional gray and orange to white and blue for the first time in 45 years, was launched on Monday from the Baikonur spaceport with 38 satellites belonging to 18 countries (including South Korea and Russia), according to a broadcast of the Russian State Space Center Roscosmos.

The launch was planned for Saturday but then postponed for two days following an order of a special commission. According to Sputnik's sources in the rocket and space industry, the launch was postponed due to a voltage surge in the power supply system of the launch complex, and the subsequent need to conduct an additional check.