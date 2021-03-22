UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Soyuz Carrier Takes Off From Baikonur With 38 Satellites

Daniyal Sohail 41 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:20 AM

Russia's Soyuz Carrier Takes Off From Baikonur With 38 Satellites

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russia's Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, which changed its color scheme from the traditional gray and orange to white and blue for the first time in 45 years, was launched on Monday from the Baikonur spaceport with 38 satellites belonging to 18 countries (including South Korea and Russia), according to a broadcast of the Russian State Space Center Roscosmos.

The launch was planned for Saturday but then postponed for two days following an order of a special commission. According to Sputnik's sources in the rocket and space industry, the launch was postponed due to a voltage surge in the power supply system of the launch complex, and the subsequent need to conduct an additional check.

Related Topics

Russia Orange South Korea From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

IG Islamabad decides to activate Conciliatory Comm ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and international cycling fed ..

8 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Receives Phone Call from Sri ..

8 minutes ago

HBL creates history: becomes the first Pakistani b ..

14 minutes ago

UAE Press: The UAE&#039;s leading inoculation driv ..

51 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 March 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.