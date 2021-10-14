MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Russia's Soyuz-2.1b launcher with a Fregat upper stage and 36 OneWeb communications satellites was launched on Thursday from the Vostochny spaceport, according to a broadcast by the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

This is the last launch of a kerosene-fueled rocket from Vostochny. From now on, only naphthyl-fueled rockets will be launched from there, according to Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin.