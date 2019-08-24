UrduPoint.com
Russia's Soyuz MS-14 Docking Delayed Until Monday - Mission Control Center

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:00 PM

Russia's Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft will make another attempt to dock at the International Space Station (ISS) in the early hours of Monday, Vladimir Solovyov, the head of the control center of the Russian segment of the ISS, said on Saturday

KOROLYOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Russia's Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft will make another attempt to dock at the International Space Station (ISS) in the early hours of Monday, Vladimir Solovyov, the head of the control center of the Russian segment of the ISS, said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Soyuz MS-14 with humanoid robot Skybot F-850, nicknamed FEDOR, on board has failed to dock at the ISS on schedule and started retreating from the station.

Later, the spacecraft was pulled to a safe distance from the ISS.

A special state commission then gathered for a meeting at the Mission Control Center.

Experts were exploring the possibility of another docking attempt to be made later on Saturday, but decided against it, concluding that it should not happen earlier than Monday morning, the NASA live broadcast showed.

