Russia's Soyuz MS-14 Spacecraft Arrives In Baikonur Space Center In Kazakhstan - Roscosmos
Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:52 PM
Russia's unmanned Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft, which is due to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) in late August from a Soyuz-2.1a carrier vehicle, has arrived at the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation told Sputnik on Friday
"The Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft has been delivered to Baikonur," a Roscosmos representative said.
The test launch of the Soyuz MS-14 is scheduled for August 22. Starting in 2020, Russia will began launching manned Soyuz spacecrafts from the Soyuz-2.1a carrier vehicle.