MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russia 's unmanned Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft, which is due to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) in late August from a Soyuz-2.1a carrier vehicle , has arrived at the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan Russia 's Roscosmos State Space Corporation told Sputnik on Friday.

"The Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft has been delivered to Baikonur," a Roscosmos representative said.

The test launch of the Soyuz MS-14 is scheduled for August 22. Starting in 2020, Russia will began launching manned Soyuz spacecrafts from the Soyuz-2.1a carrier vehicle.