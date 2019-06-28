UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Soyuz MS-14 Spacecraft Arrives In Baikonur Space Center In Kazakhstan - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:52 PM

Russia's Soyuz MS-14 Spacecraft Arrives in Baikonur Space Center in Kazakhstan - Roscosmos

Russia's unmanned Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft, which is due to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) in late August from a Soyuz-2.1a carrier vehicle, has arrived at the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russia's unmanned Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft, which is due to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) in late August from a Soyuz-2.1a carrier vehicle, has arrived at the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation told Sputnik on Friday.

"The Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft has been delivered to Baikonur," a Roscosmos representative said.

The test launch of the Soyuz MS-14 is scheduled for August 22. Starting in 2020, Russia will began launching manned Soyuz spacecrafts from the Soyuz-2.1a carrier vehicle.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicle Kazakhstan August 2020 From

Recent Stories

Russia's Aeroflot Ready to Sign Contract for Purch ..

1 minute ago

Russian Man Wanted for Illegal Banking Activities ..

1 minute ago

US Urges Other Nations to Press Venezuela After Sa ..

1 minute ago

US Claims Drone Attacks on Saudi Pipelines Were La ..

1 minute ago

Group of EU Nations Working to Establish Trade Cha ..

10 minutes ago

Iran Leaves Option to Increase Uranium Enrichment ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.