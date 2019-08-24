- Home
Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 11:00 AM
KOROLYOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Russia's Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with humanoid robot Skybot F-850, nicknamed FEDOR, on board has failed to dock at the International Space Station (ISS) on schedule and started retreating from the station, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday from the mission control center.
The spacecraft approached the station at a distance closer than 100 meters (328 feet), hovered and then began retreating to a distance of 102 meters, the correspondent said.