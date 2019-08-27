KOROLYOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russia's Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with humanoid robot Skybot F-850, nicknamed FEDOR, on board managed on Tuesday to dock at the International Space Station (ISS) on the second try, the Mission Control Center said.

"The docking has taken place," the Mission Control Center said.

The docking took place several minutes ahead of the schedule.

On Saturday, the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft failed to dock at the ISS on schedule and was pulled to a safe distance from the station. According to a source in the space industry, the failure might have been caused by a possible malfunction of the Kurs docking system.

The robot, controlled by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov with the help of a special suit that reads the operator's movements, will carry out several tasks at the ISS. Fedor is scheduled to return on September 7.