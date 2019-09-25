The Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft with the first ever UAE astronaut, Hazza Mansouri, on board has reached on Wednesday the orbit and is heading for the International Space Station, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft with the first ever UAE astronaut, Hazza Mansouri, on board has reached on Wednesday the orbit and is heading for the International Space Station, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the spacecraft was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and was heading for the orbit.

"The separation of the spacecraft [took place]," a Roscosmos announcer said, which means that the spacecraft has reached the orbit.

The docking to the ISS is scheduled for 10:46 p.m. Moscow time (19:46 GMT).