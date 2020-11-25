The decision to transport the Soyuz-ST-A rocket to the launch pad at the Kourou spaceport has been made, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos, said on Tuesday, adding that the recently discovered malfunction had been fixed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The decision to transport the Soyuz-ST-A rocket to the launch pad at the Kourou spaceport has been made, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos, said on Tuesday, adding that the recently discovered malfunction had been fixed.

"The decision to take the Soyuz-ST-A launch vehicle with the Fregat-M upper stage and the UAE Falcon Eye-2 spacecraft to the launch site has been made. The transportation will take place tomorrow at 12.30 Moscow time [09:30 GMT]," Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Rogozin confirmed to Sputnik that a faulty valve was discovered in a booster of the Soyuz rocket.

The faulty detail from suppliers was discovered in Russia's Soyuz-ST-A rocket on Monday.

A source in the space industry has told Sputnik that the valve would be replaced before the launch, which is expected to take place, as scheduled, on November 29.

The Russian rocket is set to carry an Emirati satellite Falcon Eye-2.

Falcon Eye-2 was first expected to be launched in early March, but there was a delay due to issues with Fregat M upper stage, which had to be replaced. There were then some issues with the backup upper stage as well, which pushed the launch date to November.

The reconnaissance satellite was made in Europe for the United Arab Emirates. The launch of Falcon Eye-1 failed in July last year because of an incident involving Europe's Vega rocket.