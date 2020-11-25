UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Soyuz Rocket Granted Permission For Launch As Malfunction Fixed - Roscosmos Chief

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Russia's Soyuz Rocket Granted Permission for Launch as Malfunction Fixed - Roscosmos Chief

The decision to transport the Soyuz-ST-A rocket to the launch pad at the Kourou spaceport has been made, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos, said on Tuesday, adding that the recently discovered malfunction had been fixed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The decision to transport the Soyuz-ST-A rocket to the launch pad at the Kourou spaceport has been made, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos, said on Tuesday, adding that the recently discovered malfunction had been fixed.

"The decision to take the Soyuz-ST-A launch vehicle with the Fregat-M upper stage and the UAE Falcon Eye-2 spacecraft to the launch site has been made. The transportation will take place tomorrow at 12.30 Moscow time [09:30 GMT]," Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Rogozin confirmed to Sputnik that a faulty valve was discovered in a booster of the Soyuz rocket.

The faulty detail from suppliers was discovered in Russia's Soyuz-ST-A rocket on Monday.

A source in the space industry has told Sputnik that the valve would be replaced before the launch, which is expected to take place, as scheduled, on November 29.

The Russian rocket is set to carry an Emirati satellite Falcon Eye-2.

Falcon Eye-2 was first expected to be launched in early March, but there was a delay due to issues with Fregat M upper stage, which had to be replaced. There were then some issues with the backup upper stage as well, which pushed the launch date to November.

The reconnaissance satellite was made in Europe for the United Arab Emirates. The launch of Falcon Eye-1 failed in July last year because of an incident involving Europe's Vega rocket.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Twitter UAE Vehicle Kourou United Arab Emirates SITE March July November From Industry

Recent Stories

Armenian Opposition Calls on Ruling Party to Joint ..

2 minutes ago

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

2 hours ago

Pennsylvania certifies Biden election win

47 minutes ago

US Health Secretary Says Staffers in Touch with Bi ..

47 minutes ago

India's southeastern coast braces for powerful cyc ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.