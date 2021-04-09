Russia's Soyuz MS-18 Yu. A. Gagarin rocket with three astronauts on board, which was launched from the Baikonur spaceport earlier on Friday, docked to the International Space Station (ISS), according to the live broadcast by Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Russia's Soyuz MS-18 Yu. A. Gagarin rocket with three astronauts on board, which was launched from the Baikonur spaceport earlier on Friday, docked to the International Space Station (ISS), according to the live broadcast by Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

The rocket was docked to the Rassvet module in automatic mode.

The rocket, with Soviet cosmonaut Yuiri Gagarin's name and portrait painted on its hull, brought Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov, and US astronaut Mark Vande Hei to the ISS. Novitskiy is set to return to Earth on October 17, while Dubrov and Vande Hei will spend almost a year at the ISS. The flight duration has to be increased due to the shooting of the first ever feature movie in space, which is set to start in October.