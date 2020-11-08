MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Russia's Soyuz carrier will launch the Falcon Eye-2 surveillance satellite in the interests of the UAE Defense Ministry from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana on November 29, according to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

A source in the rocket and space sphere told Sputnik previously that the launch was scheduled for November 28.

The Progress center, which produces Soyuz rockets, confirmed the information.

The Falcon Eye-2 will be launched on November 29, 1:33 GMT, the FCC specified.

The US Navy's ground base in Alaska will be engaged in monitoring the flight, therefore a FCC authorization will be needed.

The launch was initially scheduled for early March but then postponed due to problems with the Fregat booster and temporary closure of the Kourou spaceport in light of the coronavirus pandemic.