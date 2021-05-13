MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russia's Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft will be launched from the Baikonur spaceport on October 5 to take a film crew to the International Space Station for producing the first ever feature movie in space, which will be dubbed Challenge, Russia's Channel One reported.

According to the broadcaster, a special training ahead of the spaceflight will start no later than June 1. The film crew will have to practice exercises in a centrifuge, take part in test airplane flights in zero gravity conditions and practice parachute training.

The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced that actress Yulia Peresild will head the cast of the movie directed by Klim Shipenko.

Roscosmos and Channel One unveiled their plan to produce a feature movie in space last November.