Russia's Soyuz With 36 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Vostochny Spaceport

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russia's Soyuz With 36 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Vostochny Spaceport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Russia's Soyuz-2.1b rocket with Fregat upper stage and 36 UK communication satellites OneWeb was launched on Thursday from Vostochny spaceport, according to a broadcast of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

The rocket was launched at 15:48 Moscow time (12:48 GMT). Fregat and the satellites are expected to separate from the third stage of the rocket in 10 minutes.

More Stories From Technology

