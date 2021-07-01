MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Russia's Soyuz-2.1b rocket with Fregat upper stage and 36 UK communication satellites OneWeb was launched on Thursday from Vostochny spaceport, according to a broadcast of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

The rocket was launched at 15:48 Moscow time (12:48 GMT). Fregat and the satellites are expected to separate from the third stage of the rocket in 10 minutes.