MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The fourth early warning satellite of the Unified Space System (EKS) will be launched in 2020 Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"It is expected that the fourth EKS satellite will be launched [in 2020]," Shoigu said at an extended meeting of the Defense Ministry's board, attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The early warning satellites are able to detect ballistic missile launches from outer space, which allows to receive an advance notice about a potential nuclear attack. The first such satellite was launched on November 17, 2015, and there are currently three in service.