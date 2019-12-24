UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Space Missile Warning System To Get 4th Satellite In 2020 - Defense Minister

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:00 PM

Russia's Space Missile Warning System to Get 4th Satellite in 2020 - Defense Minister

The fourth early warning satellite of the Unified Space System (EKS) will be launched in 2020, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The fourth early warning satellite of the Unified Space System (EKS) will be launched in 2020, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"It is expected that the fourth EKS satellite will be launched [in 2020]," Shoigu said at an extended meeting of the Defense Ministry's board, attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The early warning satellites are able to detect ballistic missile launches from outer space, which allows to receive an advance notice about a potential nuclear attack. The first such satellite was launched on November 17, 2015, and there are currently three in service.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin November 2015 2020 From Satellites

Recent Stories

Pearl Initiative, AQ&amp;P collaborate to strength ..

36 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Day Peshawar clinches KP Futsal Champ ..

25 seconds ago

National Assembly body for indulging commercial ac ..

27 seconds ago

Dubai Customs, Singaporean counterpart discusses m ..

36 minutes ago

LHC forms full bench for hearing of Musharraf's pe ..

39 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority to launch operation ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.